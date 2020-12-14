Oklahoma Healthy Food Financing Program applications open for grants and loans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Applications are open for grants and loans through the Oklahoma Healthy Food Financing Program, which is aimed toward creating or improving a retail food location in areas with low access to fresh foods and a low-income population.

These projects could include but are not limited to construction of new grocery stores; construction of small food retailers; or grocery store or small food retailer renovations, expansions and infrastructure upgrades that improve the availability and quality of fresh produce and other healthy food.

Proposals for each project may be submitted as either a loan or grant at any time before each deadline. Grants are capped at $10,000, while loans are not limited to a dollar amount. For more information, please reach out to program coordinator, Jason Harvey.

Harvey can be reached at 405-606-1477 or at jason.harvey@ag.ok.gov. Applications and additional information can be found at this link: https://bit.ly/3lZ50Tn.

