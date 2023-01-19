 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma gross domestic product rises at third-highest rate for portion of 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — From the second to the third quarter of 2022, Oklahoma's gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a rate of 5.5%, making it the third fastest-growing economy in the nation, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

The only states outpacing Oklahoma during that period were Alaska, which had the highest GDP growth at 8.8%, and Texas at 8.5%.

"With the state’s recent increase in jobs and massive population gains coupled with these GDP increases, Oklahoma is on an exciting trajectory," Chad Mariska, Oklahoma secretary of commerce and workforce development, said in a statement ."We have a real opportunity here to tell Oklahoma’s story — from talent attraction efforts to showcasing our pro-business policies. People and companies are buying what Oklahoma is selling and I’m excited to see our momentum continue.”

Several industries factored into the state's GDP growth.

Oklahoma’s oil and gas sector played a major role, along with mining contributing more than $1 billion. Also key players were the transportation and warehousing sector, contributing $444.5 million. In addition, the  the arts, entertainment and recreation sector outpaced all others with the highest percentage gain of 7.3% from the previous quarter.

Stories by Curtis Killman, Michael Dekker and Randy Krehbiel.
