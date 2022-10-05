Oklahoma gets $350,000 through U.S. Small Business Administration grant program

The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded Oklahoma $350,000 through SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program grant program.

Part of $20 million the SBA handed out to state international trade agencies throughout the country, the money in Oklahoma will help small businesses with the information and tools they need to succeed in export-related activities.

“The intent of this program is to increase the number of small businesses that are exporting and to increase the value of exports for those small businesses that are currently exporting,” Nicole Boyles, STEP grant director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said in a statement.

“This funding from the SBA is a critical component in our overall export and trade program in Oklahoma. The STEP grant funds we’ve received help us to build the capacity of current and future small business exporters to compete in the global marketplace and expand their customer base outside of the U.S.”

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce is accepting applications from eligible Oklahoma companies interested in using STEP funds to start or expand exporting activities.

Exporting activities include participating in foreign trade missions, market sales trips and export trade show exhibits and attending training workshops.

“With 85% of the state’s businesses qualifying as small businesses, being able to provide the necessary export and trade services to these companies is no small feat,” Brent Kisling, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said in a statement. “Our team is dedicated to supporting these companies and growing the number of Oklahoma companies that export — which benefits both Oklahoma’s economy and each individual business.”

More information on the STEP grant is available online at www.okcommerce.gov/step.