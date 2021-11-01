Oklahoma gets $100K grant from National Governor's Association Workforce Innovation Network

Oklahoma is among six states that will be receiving a grant up to $100,000 from the National Governors Association’s Workforce Innovation Network.

The NGA Center for Best Practices also gave grants for the same amount to North Dakota, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Rhode Island and Hawaii.

The grants will provide technical assistance to help state teams ensure all individuals have the digital skills needed to participate in work, education or training. The NGA Center will collaborate with NGA WIN advisors to deliver technical assistance and best practice resources to participating states through June 2022.

Each state will deploy a cross-agency state team to identify and implement strategies that advance digital skill development and more equitable economic participation.

Founded in 1908, the National Governors Association is the bipartisan organization of the nation’s 55 governors. Through NGA, governors share best practices, address issues of national and state interest and share innovative solutions that improve state government and support the principles of federalism.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.