 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma gets $100K grant from National Governor's Association Workforce Innovation Network
0 Comments

Oklahoma gets $100K grant from National Governor's Association Workforce Innovation Network

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma is among six states that will be receiving a grant up to $100,000 from the National Governors Association’s Workforce Innovation Network.

The NGA Center for Best Practices also gave grants for the same amount to North Dakota, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Rhode Island and Hawaii.

The grants will provide technical assistance to help state teams ensure all individuals have the digital skills needed to participate in work, education or training. The NGA Center will collaborate with NGA WIN advisors to deliver technical assistance and best practice resources to participating states through June 2022.

Each state will deploy a cross-agency state team to identify and implement strategies that advance digital skill development and more equitable economic participation.

Founded in 1908, the National Governors Association is the bipartisan organization of the nation’s 55 governors. Through NGA, governors share best practices, address issues of national and state interest and share innovative solutions that improve state government and support the principles of federalism.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
Local Business News

'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated

About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News