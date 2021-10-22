Oklahoma gets $1 million in Economic Development Administration funding

Oklahoma is among 24 states that received $1 million in Economic Development Administration (EDA) funding Thursday from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The money is part of $3 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to assist communities nationwide in building back local economies stressed by the coronavirus pandemic.

All 59 states and territories have been invited to apply for a $1 million grant through EDA’s Statewide Planning program, one of six programs EDA developed to equally distributed the $3 billion. The remainder of the grants will be disbursed in the coming months.