Oklahoma Economist publication examines coronavirus impact on consumer spending and mobility

Wilkerson said in March 2020, some cities and governments instituted regulations to limit mobility and in -person gatherings to help contain the virus.

"Even though many statewide restrictions on business activities were lifted June 1, 2020, the number of people visiting retail and recreation establishments fell steadily from July through early 2021, as new COVID cases rose," he said. "But the most recent data show that total in-person retail and recreation visits had rebounded to above pre-COVID levels by late March."

Oklahoma leisure and hospitality jobs slipped 34% from January to April 2020, while such jobs in the U.S. decreased 48%. Retail jobs fared slightly better from January to April 2020, but still decreased 10% and 15% in Oklahoma and the U.S., respectively.

Since then, Oklahoma retail jobs have returned steadily and at a steeper rate than the rest of the country. But as of February 2021, leisure and hospitality employment still was down 7% from a year ago in Oklahoma. U.S. employment in the industry still was 20% below year-ago levels.

"A full bounce back in employment for the leisure and hospitality sector likely will require increased mobility and foot traffic, which in turn will depend on the path of the virus and vaccinations," Wilkerson said. "Since the vaccination roll-out of early 2021, new cases have dropped, and mobility and employment have trended upward again. The share of Oklahomans receiving COVID vaccines so far has outpaced the nation, but fewer Oklahomans than in the nation say that they plan to get vaccinated heading forward."

