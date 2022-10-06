Oklahoma Department of Commerce hires four executive associates

They are Thomas Grossnicklaus, chief of staff/general counsel; Evan Brown, director of legislative affairs; Amy Loftis-Walton, deputy director of business development and Hopper Smith, state director of aerospace and defense.

"I am very excited for these new additions to the Commerce team," Brent Kisling, executive director of the Department of Commerce, said in a statement. "They each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that I am confident will help us better serve Oklahomans, businesses and our communities.”