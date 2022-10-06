 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma Department of Commerce hires four executive associates

  • 0

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce recently welcomed four new associates to its executive staff.

They are Thomas Grossnicklaus, chief of staff/general counsel; Evan Brown, director of legislative affairs; Amy Loftis-Walton, deputy director of business development and Hopper Smith, state director of aerospace and defense.

"I am very excited for these new additions to the Commerce team," Brent Kisling, executive director of the Department of Commerce, said in a statement. "They each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that I am confident will help us better serve Oklahomans, businesses and our communities.”

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply Side for Oil Remains Very Tight: Whistler

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert