Oklahoma Department of Commerce hires agriculture recruiter

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has added an agriculture recruiter to its business development team.
Sierra Simpson will help the agency transition to sector-based recruitment of economic development projects.
"Agriculture has been one of Oklahoma’s key industries since statehood," Brent Kisling, executive director of the Department of Commerce, said in a statement. "With Sierra on board, we can better focus our efforts to strengthen the supply chain for existing agriculture companies and pair assets with companies looking to expand to further grow the industry. We also hope to increase collaboration across the many impressive agriculture-related entities and organizations in our state."
Simpson is a fifth-generation farmer, northwest Oklahoma rancher and entrepreneur. She also is an active member in multiple industry associations and a supporter of FFA and 4-H groups.