Oklahoma Department of Commerce gets $1 million federal grant for statewide economic development

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce recently was awarded a $1 million grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The purpose is to provide support and funding to Oklahoma communities to increase economic development opportunities throughout the state, particularly in rural communities. The application for the grant will become available on Dec. 1 and remain open until Jan. 7.

The grant application will be available Dec. 1 at www.okcommerce.gov.

"Oklahoma is rich with strong communities and dedicated workers," Brent Kisling, executive director of the commerce department. "Where we sometimes hit hang-ups with economic development projects are with the availability of sites and the capacities of available sites.

"If a company is looking to expand its operations, it wants to do that quickly. This grant will help Oklahoma communities have a better understanding of what sites they have, what those sites may be lacking and what they are a good fit for."

More than half of the grant will be awarded to communities for site and infrastructure evaluations. The commerce department will make 28 awards of up to $24,000 each to local economic development organizations (EDOs) or consortiums of EDOs to participate.