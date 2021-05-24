Oklahoma Defense Industry Association unveiled

The Oklahoma Defense Industry Association (ODIA) announced its launch last week.

It aims to be the state voice for the defense industry, military installations and national security interests in Oklahoma and Washington D.C.

"We are thrilled to bring ODIA to Oklahoma," ODIA Chairman Robert Cox said in a statement. "With our rapidly growing defense community, the need for organization and advocacy has become more apparent than ever. Through the leadership of ODIA, we have the potential to tell the story of Oklahoma’s long-standing history in the defense arena and set up the state for major growth."

The association's three pillars are advocating for policies at the state and federal levels; promoting applied research partnerships by fostering collaboration between Oklahoma’s research institutions and military contractors and enhancing supply chain and networking by connecting members and coordinating crucial resources.

“At ODIA, we believe Oklahoma’s defense industry thrives because of our communities, schools, financial institutions, and universities,” Cox said. “We are proud to have a strong, diverse group of founding members, and we are looking forward to welcoming new members to the association with our wide range of membership options.”