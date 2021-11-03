Oklahoma Corporation Commission affirms input on regional energy reforms

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to discourage taking a one-size-fits-all approach as FERC considers reforms to improve regional electric transmission planning and cost allocation.
In approving comments Wednesday in a filing to FERC, the OCC is joining with other state public utility commissioners in urging FERC to recognize the authority and knowledge of states in transmission planning, ensure that rates for retail customers are just and reasonable and give careful consideration to differences between states and regions that cannot be addressed in a universal approach.
In July, FERC issued an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANOPR), presenting potential reforms to improve the electric regional transmission planning and cost allocation and generator interconnection processes. In October, OCC Commissioner Dana L. Murphy submitted her initial comments on issues raised in the ANOPR, and on Wednesday, the OCC updated its comments and provided additional input on the matter.
Oklahoma plays a major role in transmission as part of the Southwest Power Pool, a regional transmission organization mandated by FERC to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity supplies.
"Dynamic participation in SPP by all of Oklahoma’s various stakeholders has served Oklahoma’s retail electric customers well, as indicated by SPP’s low wholesale price of electricity and Oklahoma’s retail rates, which are among the lowest in the country," the OCC wrote. "However, the portion of retail customers’ bills attributable to transmission costs has increased significantly over the past decade, with the most significant cost component resulting from transmission infrastructure needed to deliver wind energy to load centers."
Oklahoma bears the largest regional cost of transmission within the SPP, with about $2.5 billion spent on building transmission infrastructure in Oklahoma since 2010. Any new transmission costs that maybe passed on to retail electric customers is of the utmost concern, especially in Oklahoma, according to the OCC.
"Production of wind energy in Oklahoma has led to a large transmission build-out…" the OCC wrote. "Ultimately, these regional transmission costs flow to end-use consumers.
"In Oklahoma, the OCC is the rate-setting authority from which entities under its regulation may seek approval to recover these costs through their rates. Regarding federal policies that impact state authorities, FERC should work with states to seek approaches that maintain and/or enhance state authority."
In 2020, Oklahoma ranked third in the nation for total wind energy generation, third for installed wind capacity, and fourth in number of wind turbines installed.
"In Oklahoma, renewable wind resources are `dispersed' by nature, meaning the resources exist in areas that are typically far from existing load centers," the OCC wrote. "Therefore, while new transmission facilities may need to be located in areas rich in renewable energy generation, FERC should recognize that retail customers in these areas might not be the beneficiaries of such transmission investments and could suffer a detriment if the costs of the transmission infrastructure are not appropriately allocated…"