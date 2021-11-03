Oklahoma Corporation Commission affirms input on regional energy reforms

Oklahoma bears the largest regional cost of transmission within the SPP, with about $2.5 billion spent on building transmission infrastructure in Oklahoma since 2010. Any new transmission costs that maybe passed on to retail electric customers is of the utmost concern, especially in Oklahoma, according to the OCC.

"Production of wind energy in Oklahoma has led to a large transmission build-out…" the OCC wrote. "Ultimately, these regional transmission costs flow to end-use consumers.

"In Oklahoma, the OCC is the rate-setting authority from which entities under its regulation may seek approval to recover these costs through their rates. Regarding federal policies that impact state authorities, FERC should work with states to seek approaches that maintain and/or enhance state authority."

In 2020, Oklahoma ranked third in the nation for total wind energy generation, third for installed wind capacity, and fourth in number of wind turbines installed.

"In Oklahoma, renewable wind resources are `dispersed' by nature, meaning the resources exist in areas that are typically far from existing load centers," the OCC wrote. "Therefore, while new transmission facilities may need to be located in areas rich in renewable energy generation, FERC should recognize that retail customers in these areas might not be the beneficiaries of such transmission investments and could suffer a detriment if the costs of the transmission infrastructure are not appropriately allocated…"

