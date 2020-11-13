 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma builders group honors local companies that made impact through construction projects

Oklahoma builders group honors local companies that made impact through construction projects

{{featured_button_text}}
COX BUSINESS CONVENTION CENTER

The Cox Business Convention Center received a new “face,” a three-story glass entrance, as part of a $55 million renovation.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

The Associated Builders & Contractors of Oklahoma (ABC) has honored Manhattan Construction Group companies Manhattan Construction Company and Cantera Concrete Company with safety honors and seven “Excellence in Construction” (EIC) awards for projects.

Five of the winning projects are in Tulsa. Manhattan Construction Group is co-headquartered in Tulsa and Naples, Fla.

Tulsa projects for which Manhattan Construction Company received EIC awards were the Griffin Communications Radio relocation (renovation under $2 million category); Cox Business Center renovation (renovation $10 million-$100 million); U.S. Army Corps of Engineers COVID-19 alternative care facilities in Tulsa and Oklahoma City (healthcare $5 million-$15 million) and BOK Center River Spirit Lounge (commercial $2 million-$5 million).

Cantera Concrete's award was for the Vision Tulsa modernization of the Cox Business Center in Tulsa (specialty construction, concrete category).

Manhattan Construction Company's awards for projects outside Tulsa were for Oklahoma State University's O’Brate Baseball Stadium in Stillwater (institutional $25 million-$100 million) and for the University of Oklahoma armory restoration ($2 million-$10 million).

QuikTrip investing in new urgent care clinic

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News