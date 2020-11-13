Oklahoma builders group honors local companies that made impact through construction projects

The Associated Builders & Contractors of Oklahoma (ABC) has honored Manhattan Construction Group companies Manhattan Construction Company and Cantera Concrete Company with safety honors and seven “Excellence in Construction” (EIC) awards for projects.

Five of the winning projects are in Tulsa. Manhattan Construction Group is co-headquartered in Tulsa and Naples, Fla.

Tulsa projects for which Manhattan Construction Company received EIC awards were the Griffin Communications Radio relocation (renovation under $2 million category); Cox Business Center renovation (renovation $10 million-$100 million); U.S. Army Corps of Engineers COVID-19 alternative care facilities in Tulsa and Oklahoma City (healthcare $5 million-$15 million) and BOK Center River Spirit Lounge (commercial $2 million-$5 million).

Cantera Concrete's award was for the Vision Tulsa modernization of the Cox Business Center in Tulsa (specialty construction, concrete category).

Manhattan Construction Company's awards for projects outside Tulsa were for Oklahoma State University's O’Brate Baseball Stadium in Stillwater (institutional $25 million-$100 million) and for the University of Oklahoma armory restoration ($2 million-$10 million).

