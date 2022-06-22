Oklahoma-based hazelnut and pecan producer reports $60 million in funding in past two years

An agriculture company based in Edmond and with an office in Talala has announced that it has completed a series of transaction totaling roughly $60 million for the acquisition and/or development of hazelnut orchards in Oregon and pecan orchards in southern Oklahoma.

Achieved over the past two years, Raptor Ag, LLC's funding has come via institutional investors, family investment offices and the company itself. Since its inception in 2016, Raptor Ag has raised close to $100 million for its permanent crop business.

With an administrative office in Talala, the company operations offices in Marietta and near Corvallis, Oregon, and accounting offices in Murray, Kentucky.

In Oregon’s Willamette Valley, Raptor Ag has built the largest hazelnut orchard position in the North American industry, with more than 3,000 acres. Of that allotment, about 2,000 acres are in production.

In Oklahoma, Raptor Ag targeted a specific region — for desired climate and water resources — and purchased 1,300 tillable acres in 2021. Of that, the company planted 1,040 acres in January and February in a high-density pattern, all under drip-line fertigation. The remaining acreage will be planted in January 2023, and the company hopes to continue developing more pecan orchards in the region.

Investors have since partnered with Raptor Ag on a majority of that acreage.

"We continue to have strong interest from our investing partners to grow our hazelnut and pecan operations," Chris Eubanks, Raptor Ag partner and CEO, said in a statement. "Our business has been fortunate to maintain a healthy growth rate during a challenging labor and supply chain environment.

“With our latest 1,040-acre pecan planting, in the past five years, Raptor Ag has now executed the largest pecan planting in one season by a single grower, according to industry veterans, along with the largest, single-season hazelnut planting in that industry’s history — 1,000 acres in the winter of 2017-18. "

Raptor Ag was was founded by Eubanks, Dustin Faulkner and Jason Perkins with the goal of becoming North America’s largest hazelnut producer. It has since diversified into pecans and is considering expansion into other permanent and annual crops.

