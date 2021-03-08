Oil, gasoline prices continue to rise; the state benefits, but consumers pay more at the pump

The recent rise in crude oil prices to their highest levels since before the pandemic — while costing motorists more at the pump — benefits both the industry and the state, an expert said Monday.
The increase also has nothing to do with the Biden administration’s policy announcements on future drilling permits on federal land, nor halting of construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, said Tom Seng, professor of energy business and director of the School of Energy Economics, Policy & Commerce at the University of Tulsa.
“They are not going to support the oil and gas industry like the Trump administration did. Is that leading to higher oil prices? No, it’s not right now,” he said.
“The industry is not interested now in ‘drill baby, drill.’”
Benchmark U.S. crude oil closed at $65.05 per barrel on Monday. Crude prices have surged more than 30% this year.
Seng said the rise, which began roughly on Feb. 1, coincided with optimism about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, along with another federal stimulus package.
“Those are both efforts to improve the economy,” he said. “Certainly the stock market agreed and oil prices followed.”
OPEC also announced last week it will not be lifting restrictions on oil production, and prices remained elevated — at least in the short term — due to reports of another recent drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, which were later reported to have done no damage.
And on top of those factors, the major winter blast that slammed much of the country in mid-February put 26 refineries offline.
Gasoline prices have risen steadily in the last several weeks after dropping to less than $2 a gallon for several months at the onset of the pandemic as people began working from home and ended millions of collective miles in commutes to work.
Gasoline was $2.49 per gallon at Tulsa-area QuikTrips on Monday.
The increase in prices is beginning to slow in recent days, “but make no mistake — the upward trend will likely continue for the next several weeks,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a fuel-price tracking company, in a tweet Monday.
However, the increase in oil prices also benefits both the industry and the state, which collects 5% taxes on oil and gas produced here.
Seng explained that at 5%, the state takes in $2 per barrel of oil produced when prices are $40 per barrel and collects $3.25 per barrel when prices are $65 per barrel.
With hundreds of thousands of barrels produced every day in Oklahoma, that adds up to a significant increase of millions of dollars.
However, the state has lost thousands of jobs in the oil and gas industry since the pandemic hit, and was producing about 430,000 barrels of oil per day in December — down about 22% from 550,000 roughly a year ago, Seng said.
He said many oil and gas producers, despite the higher prices, have made statements that they will remain conservative when it comes to more drilling, at least for now.
“They are basically going to use fiscal restraint,” he said. “The one thing they can’t do is go into debt by drilling and drilling and drilling, just based on high prices.”
But, he said, with higher prices, “It’s like somebody’s waving money in front of you ... how long are you’re going to say no? If we had prices at $70, for say, the next six months, how long are they going to stay in that mode?”
Seng also said higher prices benefit “midstream” and “downstream” — or oil and gas storage and distribution companies — many of which are based in Tulsa.
“Higher prices result increased production because their customers are shipping more product,” he said.
“For example, Magellan (Midstream Partners) has a big storage facility in Cushing. There may be more people who want to store oil with them.”
He also said the notion that the Biden administration’s announcement halting construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline has had an effect on rising prices is “a ludicrous statement.”
“The Keystone would still take two years to build and it would add 800,000 barrels of supply to the United States. Unless demand went up, we would just not be buying that from some other country.”
Seng said current prices are “healthy” for the industry and the state, despite higher gasoline prices.
“How many months were we below $2 a gallon in 2020? We are spoiled. What we pay for gasoline is obscene.”
He said the difference between $2 per gallon an $2.50 per gallon is $9 with a vehicle that has an 18-gallon tank.
“If I fill up my truck once a week, that’s an extra $36 per month. My cable bill is more than that.”
