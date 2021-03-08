Oil, gasoline prices continue to rise; state benefits, but consumers pay more at the pump

However, the state has lost thousands of jobs in the oil and gas industry since the pandemic hit, and was producing about 430,000 barrels of oil per day in December — down about 22% from 550,000 roughly a year ago, Seng said.

He said many oil and gas producers, despite the higher prices, have made statements that they will remain conservative when it comes to more drilling, at least for now.

"They are basically going to use fiscal constraint," he said. "The one thing they can’t do is go into debt by drilling and drilling and drilling, just based on high prices."

But, he said, with higher prices, "It’s like somebody’s waving money in front of you ... how long are you’re going to say no? If we had prices at $70, for say, the next six months, how long are they going to stay in that mode?"

Seng also said higher prices benefit "midstream" and "downstream" — or oil and gas storage and distribution companies — many of which are based in Tulsa.

"Higher prices result increased production because their customers are shipping more product," he said.

"For example, Magellan (Midstream Partners) has a big storage facility in Cushing. There may be more people who want to store oil with them."