Oil, gas prices likely to remain high, head of state producers' group says

Bartlett, a former Tulsa mayor, said "poor decisions" by some countries in the region, including Germany, will leave them particularly vulnerable to high energy prices resulting from the invasion.

Both Germany and Ukraine, he said, shuttered coal and nuclear power plants and "put all their energy eggs, so to speak" into natural gas, most of which going to Europe comes from Russia.

The price of European natural gas spiked as high as 31% on Thursday.

Oklahoma's economy could actually benefit, Bartlett said, because the state has an abundant supply of natural gas.

However, he said the U.S. currently buys about 600,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia.

He said if Biden "tells Russia 'We don't have to buy your oil,' where are we going to get it?"

"I would assume Saudi Arabia, ... but a lot of countries that used to have an excess of producing capacity don't have that anymore."

He said had the Biden administration not delivered the final coffin nail for the Keystone XL pipeline project, the U.S. could be receiving 600,000 to 800,000 barrels a day of tar sands oil from Canada.