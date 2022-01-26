OG&E recognized for power restoration efforts linked to Arkansas severe storm and Hurricane Ida

Edison Electric Institute (EEI) has awarded Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E) two Emergency Response Awards following power restoration work from the May severe storm in Arkansas and Hurricane Ida restoration efforts in August 2021.

"Last year brought several significant storms and other extreme weather-related events that impacted many customers and communities across the nation," EEI President Tom Kuhn said in a statement. "OG&E and its employees worked around the clock following the Arkansas wind storms and Hurricane Ida to ensure that power was restored safely and as quickly as possible."