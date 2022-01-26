 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OG&E recognized for power restoration efforts linked to Arkansas severe storm and Hurricane Ida
Edison Electric Institute (EEI) has awarded Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E) two Emergency Response Awards following power restoration work from the May severe storm in Arkansas and Hurricane Ida restoration efforts in August 2021.

The awards recognize outstanding recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events.

OG&E is Oklahoma's largest electric utility. EEI, based in Washington, D.C, is an association that represents all U.S. investor-owned

"Last year brought several significant storms and other extreme weather-related events that impacted many customers and communities across the nation," EEI President Tom Kuhn said in a statement. "OG&E and its employees worked around the clock following the Arkansas wind storms and Hurricane Ida to ensure that power was restored safely and as quickly as possible."

