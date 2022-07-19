OG&E ratepayer-backed bonds to pay for last year's cold snap hundreds of millions more than estimated hike

Oklahoma Gas and Electric ratepayer-backed bonds issued for the February 2021 winter storm will result in roughly $330 million more in consumer costs than originally forecast, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission said.

In December, utility regulators approved an order that estimated bond costs for about $750 million in OG&E fuel recovery at $1.067 billion, placing the estimated monthly impact to average residential customers at $2.12.

In the seven months since, interest rates have risen substantially, and with them the cost of the 28-year securitization, which now sits at about $1.4 billion, according to the OCC. The estimated monthly impact to average OG&E residential customers has moved to $3.34.

"In short, the results of OG&E’s winter storm bond issuance are simply horrifying," OCC Vice Chairman Bob Anthony said in a dissenting opinion released Monday. "The Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s open-ended financing order failed to protect consumers and left all the risk for rising interest rates on ratepayers."

After the bonds were issued last week, Anthony sought an update from the OCC on the impact of securitization, a measure the state passed after the '21 cold snap to provide a new way to spread fuel-cost recovery over a longer period to minimize the fiscal impact on customers.

"At an interest rate twice what was originally promoted, not to mention millions more in costly incentives and fees, over time OG&E customers will actually be charged almost twice what they supposedly 'owe' for the power they used during the February 2021 winter storm," he said. "And that’s on top of the astronomically inflated fuel prices at the core of it all which will now go largely uninvestigated."

OG&E’s largest customer base is the Oklahoma City area, but it also provides service to nearly 30,000 customers in Sapulpa, Glenpool, Bixby and parts of Jenks — as well as other parts of the state.

"Oklahoma lawmakers created and approved the securitization law, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued an order approving the sale of the bonds after the Administrative Law Judge found OG&E costs to be prudent, and the Oklahoma Supreme Court ultimately ruled the entire process was constitutional and could proceed," OG&E said in a statement. "We appreciate Oklahoma lawmakers’ efforts to minimize the immediate and sustained costs for customers related to the winter storm.

"Commissioner Anthony is correct that the impact on the average residential customer rose from an estimated $2.12 per month to an estimated $3.34 per month. That change is solely attributable to rising interest rates that have occurred since the Commission issued its decision in December 2021."

Fuel costs for OG&E skyrocketed in February '21 as temperatures in Oklahoma and much of the country dipped to the single digits and below zero during a roughly 10-day period. The extreme weather resulted in a shortage of natural gas supply, the failure of certain infrastructure and enhanced demand for natural gas and electric power.

With an updated principal of $761,654,000 and accrued interest of $638,505,579, OG&E's total securitization now amounts to $1,400,159,579, according to the OCC.

"Unfortunately, after the Commission issued its order in December 2021, the Supreme Court process was drawn out for several months because of protests encouraged and supported by securitization opponents," OG&E said in a statement. "In that time when the protests were being considered by the Supreme Court, interest rates rose significantly due to market forces outside of anyone’s control.

"Because OG&E was able to procure fuel for our power plants during the storm, we kept the heat and lights on for our customers, helped supply power to the SPP (Southwest Power Pool) grid and avoided the fate of other states that experienced sustained blackouts and significant loss of life."