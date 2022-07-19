OG&E ratepayer-backed bonds to pay for last year's cold snap are now hundreds of millions more than estimated

Oklahoma Gas and Electric ratepayer-backed bonds issued to pay for added costs from the February 2021 winter storm will result in roughly $330 million more in consumer costs than originally forecast, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission said.
In December, utility regulators approved an order that estimated bond costs for about $750 million in OG&E fuel recovery at $1.067 billion, placing the estimated monthly impact to average residential OG&E customers at $2.12.
In the seven months since, interest rates have risen substantially, and with them the cost of the 28-year securitization, which now sits at about $1.4 billion, according to the Corporation Commission. The estimated monthly impact to average OG&E residential customers has moved to $3.34 — a 57.5% increase in the bond cost per average customer per month.
"In short, the results of OG&E’s winter storm bond issuance are simply horrifying," OCC Vice Chairman Bob Anthony said in a dissenting opinion released Monday. "The Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s open-ended financing order failed to protect consumers and left all the risk for rising interest rates on ratepayers."
After the bonds were issued last week, Anthony sought an update from the commission on the impact of securitization, a measure the state passed after the '21 cold snap to provide a new way to spread fuel-cost recovery over a longer period to minimize the fiscal impact on customers.
"At an interest rate twice what was originally promoted, not to mention millions more in costly incentives and fees, over time OG&E customers will actually be charged almost twice what they supposedly 'owe' for the power they used during the February 2021 winter storm," he said.
"And that’s on top of the astronomically inflated fuel prices at the core of it all which will now go largely uninvestigated."
OG&E’s largest customer base is the Oklahoma City area, but it also provides service to nearly 30,000 customers in Sapulpa, Glenpool, Bixby and parts of Jenks — as well as other parts of the state.
"Oklahoma lawmakers created and approved the securitization law, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued an order approving the sale of the bonds after the Administrative Law Judge found OG&E costs to be prudent, and the Oklahoma Supreme Court ultimately ruled the entire process was constitutional and could proceed," OG&E said in a statement.
"We appreciate Oklahoma lawmakers’ efforts to minimize the immediate and sustained costs for customers related to the winter storm.
"Commissioner Anthony is correct that the impact on the average residential customer rose from an estimated $2.12 per month to an estimated $3.34 per month. That change is solely attributable to rising interest rates that have occurred since the Commission issued its decision in December 2021."
Fuel costs for OG&E skyrocketed in February 2021 as temperatures in Oklahoma and much of the country dipped to the single digits and below zero during a roughly 10-day period. The extreme weather resulted in a shortage of natural gas supply, the failure of certain infrastructure, and enhanced demand for natural gas and electric power.
With an updated principal of about $761,654,000 and accrued interest of $638,505,579, OG&E's total securitization now amounts to $1,400,159,579, according to the OCC.
"Unfortunately, after the Commission issued its order in December 2021, the Supreme Court process was drawn out for several months because of protests encouraged and supported by securitization opponents," OG&E said in a statement. "In that time when the protests were being considered by the Supreme Court, interest rates rose significantly due to market forces outside of anyone’s control.
"Because OG&E was able to procure fuel for our power plants during the storm, we kept the heat and lights on for our customers, helped supply power to the SPP (Southwest Power Pool) grid and avoided the fate of other states that experienced sustained blackouts and significant loss of life."
Photos from 2021: Tulsa and surrounding communities get hit by icy weather
Cold Weather
Steam spills out onto the Third Street near Houston in downtown Tulsa as freezing temperatures continue on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Weather
Chris Rogers walks to work on 11th Street at Xanthus Ave. as ice and bitter cold temperatures make for a dangerous commute Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Weather
As snow falls, a man pulls his mask on before entering Pancho Anaya Bakery at 2420 E Admiral Blvd Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Stephanie LaFevers Lewis Ave. just south of Admiral Blvd. while walking to work in the snow and sub-freezing temperatures Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Billy, who did not want to give his last name, is wrapped in a sleeping bag as he walks to get breakfast in the ice on 13th Street near St. Louis Ave. on Thursday in Tulsa.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Pedro Cortez walks home from the grocery store as a light snow falls on Admiral Blvd. just east of Lewis Ave. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Emma Burgard is pulled on a sled by her husband Dajuan Young, in car, in an empty parking lot on 21st Street just east of Yale Ave. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Dajuan Young is pulled on a sled by his wife Emma Burgard(not pictured), in car, in an empty parking lot on 21st Street just east of Yale Ave. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Emma Burgard is pulled on a sled by her husband Dajuan Young(not pictured), in a car, in an empty parking lot on 21st Street just east of Yale Ave. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Icy feature
Julian Norman uses his shoes as ice skates and slides down the sidewalk around 21st and Utica in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 11, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Weather
Dajuan Young is pulled on a sled by his wife Emma Burgard, in car, in an empty parking lot on 21st Street just east of Yale Ave. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Dajuan Young is pulled on a sled by his wife Emma Burgard, in car, in an empty parking lot on 21st Street just east of Yale Ave. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Emma Burgard is pulled on a sled by her husband Dajuan Young, in car, in an empty parking lot on 21st Street just east of Yale Ave. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Weather
Emma Burgard is pulled on a sled by her husband Dajuan Young, in car, in an empty parking lot on 21st Street just east of Yale Ave. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Icy feature
Kaylynn and Lily May Norman use their boots as ice skates and slide down the sidewalk around 21st and Utica in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 11, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Frost Features
Frost covers the trees on LaFortune Park golf course in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 10, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Frost Features
Frost covers the trees on LaFortune Park in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 10, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Frost Features
Frost covers the trees on LaFortune Park in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 10, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Frost Features
Frost covers the trees at Woodward Park in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 10, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Icy Weather
Ice covers trees next to the Broken Arrow Expressway near the Sheridan exit going eastbound on Dec. 10, 2021.
TOM GILBERT TULSA WORLD
Ice
Kelly Shenice braves the ice as she crosses Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Jasper Street while walking to catch a bus Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Ice
A man rides his bike in the ice on Columbia Ave. just north of 11th Street Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Ice
A truck enters I-244 in the ice on the Harvard Ave. on ramp Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Ice
An SUV drives west on I-244 in the ice just east of Harvard Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Ice
A car drives east on I-244 in the ice just east of Harvard Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Ice in Tulsa
Many across woke up a cold ice covered winter day on February 9, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Ice in Tulsa
Many across woke up a cold ice covered winter day on February 9, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Ice in Tulsa
An excavator sit in the Arkansas River on a cold ice covered winter day on February 9, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Ice
James Andrews uses a plastic bag to stay warm and dry while he walks on Delaware Ave. north of I-244 Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Ice
James Andrews uses a plastic bag to stay warm and dry while he walks on Delaware Ave. north of I-244 Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Ice
James Andrews uses a plastic bag to stay warm and dry while he walks on Delaware Ave. north of I-244 Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Ice in Tulsa
Many across woke up a cold ice covered winter day on February 9, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Ice in Tulsa
Many across woke up a cold ice covered winter day on February 9, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Voting
Brian Cook walks on the ice on his way into vote at First Church Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Owasso, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Voting
Rick Byrd gingerly walks on the ice on his way into vote at First Church Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Owasso, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Vulnerable in the Cold
Roland Johnson stands outside his tent that he lives in on the bank of the Arkansas River Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. At right is wood that he has collected to burn to stay warm. He says this is about 5 hours worth of wood. Johnson has had experiences with shelters, but prefers to tough it out in his tent even when the temperatures drop to dangerously cold.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Vulnerable in the Cold
Jewel Gibson holds her belongings in the overflow shelter on Charles Page Blvd. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. The temperatures got too cold for Gibson to stay on the streets as she usually does.
Mike Simons
Vulnerable in the Cold
Roland Johnson puts wood on his fire inside his tent that he lives in on the bank of the Arkansas River Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. Johnson has had experiences with shelters, but prefers to tough it out in his tent even when the temperatures drop to dangerously cold.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Vulnerable in the Cold
Jeramy Hoffer lies on the ground with his belongings at the overflow shelter on Charles Page Blvd. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Vulnerable in the Cold
Robbie Riddle(left) and Tonya Gariss sit in the overflow shelter on Charles Page Blvd. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. Riddle and Gariss, not together, both used to live in an encampment on the bank of the Arkansas River.
Mike Simons
Voting
Jaime Taylor scrapes ice off his window to get to work Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Owasso, Okla.
Mike Simons
weather feature
Adam Breaux walks his dog "Joey" on the campus with frost on the trees at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 9, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
ICE
Traffic drives southbound slowly on an icy U.S. 169 Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Owasso, Okla.
Mike Simons
Ice Weather Feature
A man walks across Battle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Tulsa county is in the middle of a stretch of below freezing temperature.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Ice Weather Feature
A man walks their dog on Riverside Parks' trail on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Tulsa county is in the middle of a stretch of below freezing temperature.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Frost Features
Frost covers the trees on LaFortune Park in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 10, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Frost Features
Frost covers the trees on LaFortune Park in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 10, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Frost Features
Frost covers the trees at Woodward Park in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 10, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Frost Features
Frost covers the trees at Woodward Park in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 10, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Frost Features
Frost covers the trees at Woodward Park in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 10, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Frost Features
Frost covers the trees on LaFortune Park in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 10, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Frost Features
Frost covers the trees at Woodward Park in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 10, 2021.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Ice
Kelly Shenice pulls her hood on while waiting for a bus in the ice on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Jasper Street Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Icy Weather
Ice covers a tree branch near 46th and Sheridan on Dec. 8, 2021.
TOM GILBERT
Icy Weather
Ice covers a tree branch near 46th and Sheridan on Dec. 8, 2021.
TOM GILBERT
Icy Weather
Ice covers a tree branch near 46th and Sheridan on Dec. 8, 2021.
TOM GILBERT
Icy Weather
Ice covers a tree branch near 46th and Sheridan on Dec. 8, 2021.
TOM GILBERT
Icy Weather
Ice covers leaves near 46th and Sheridan on Dec. 8, 2021.
TOM GILBERT
Icy Weather
Ice covers leaves near 46th and Sheridan on Dec. 8, 2021.
TOM GILBERT
Icy Weather
Ice forms on a window near 46th and Sheridan on Dec. 8, 2021.
TOM GILBERT
Icy Weather
Ice covers a chair near 46th and Sheridan on Dec. 8, 2021.
TOM GILBERT
Icy Weather
Ice covers a tree branch near 46th and Sheridan on Dec. 8, 2021.
TOM GILBERT
Icy Weather
An ice cycle forms on a roof near 46th and Sheridan on Dec. 8, 2021.
TOM GILBERT
Icy Weather
Ice covers a tree branch near 46th and Sheridan on Dec. 8, 2021.
TOM GILBERT
Icy Weather
Ice covers a metal grate near 46th and Sheridan on Dec. 8, 2021.
TOM GILBERT
ICE
A City of Owasso salt and sand truck drives south on U.S. 169 Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Owasso, Okla.
Mike Simons
Ice in Tulsa
Two trucks sit wrecked on guard rails on both direction of I-244 on an ice covered February 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Ice in Tulsa
Fog covers the ONEGas Building on a bitter winter February 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Ice in Tulsa
Salt slowly breaks up sheets of ice on a bitter winter February 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Ice in Tulsa
Fire burns at the Public Service Company of Oklahoma on a bitter winter February 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Ice in Tulsa
Steam comes from Public Service Company of Oklahoma on a bitter winter February 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Ice in Tulsa
Fog covers the BOK Tower on a bitter winter February 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Ice in Tulsa
Frost covers trees in Downtown Tulsa on February 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Ice in Tulsa
A man walks through steam on a bitter winter February 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
Ice in Tulsa
Two trucks sit wrecked on guard rails on both direction of I-244 on an ice covered February 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr.
ICE
An SUV drives northbound as another car sits in the median on an icy U.S. 169 Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Owasso, Okla.
Mike Simons
ICE
A man works to free a stuck motorist on the 96th Street North on ramp to U.S. 169 Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Owasso, Okla. The ramp and highway were backed up due to freezing rain and ice.
Mike Simons
ICE
A man works to free a stuck motorist on the 96th Street North on ramp to U.S. 169 Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Owasso, Okla. The ramp and highway were backed up due to freezing rain and ice.
Mike Simons
ICE
A man hangs onto his car as he slides on the ice while trying to get it freed on the 96th Street North on ramp to U.S. 169 Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Owasso, Okla.
Mike Simons
ICE
A man works to free a stuck motorist on the 96th Street North on ramp to U.S. 169 on Monday in Owasso. The ramp and highway were backed up due to freezing rain and ice.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
ICE
A man works to free a stuck motorist on the 96th Street North on ramp to U.S. 169 on Monday in Owasso. The ramp and highway were backed up due to freezing rain and ice.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
ICE
Traffic drives slowly on an icy U.S. 169 on Monday in Owasso.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cold Weather
A tree covered with ice is lit by a street lamp at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds as freezing temperatures continue in Tulsa on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
