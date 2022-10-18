Officials: Power reserves increased for Oklahoma, regional grid

An increase in power reserves required by the grid that oversees the state of Oklahoma was among the topics discussed Tuesday by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

OCC Chair Dana Murphy presented an update of directives recently OK'd by the Southwest Power Pool, a regional transmission organization (RTO) whose mission is to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity prices to its members.

Oklahoma is among 14 states that encompass the SPP region, and Murphy has served as the Oklahoma member of the SPP’s Regional State Committee (RSC) since 2011.

At the OCC meeting Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Murphy said the RSC in July approved increasing SPP's Planning Reserve Margin (PRM) from 12% to 15%, effective for the 2023 summer season.

"I think that everyone recognized it was the right thing to do," Murphy said. "The timing and the planning of how to get there is the challenge."

Brian Johnson is RTO policy manager for Ohio-based American Electric Power, parent company of Public Service Company of Oklahoma, an electric utility headquartered in Tulsa.

"There are a lot of things going on in SPP," he said. "It feels like we've been drinking from a fire hose in the last several months building up to some significant changes that are very impactful on members and consumers."

Johnson touched on the 3% increase in PRM, a metric used by utilities, regulators or system operators to estimate resource adequacy.

"In raising in a step-change by 25%, from 12% to 15%, that creates a significant burden on a number of members to acquire capacity in a very short amount of time," he said. "We've got until essentially February to get significant amounts of capacity under contract to meet our contractual obligations to provide planning reserve to SPP."

"We're supportive of an adequate planning reserve margin. It does need to go up. It's the manner and the step-change that does need to be moderated some. We need a glide path to get to where we need to be so that we can manage a balance of reliability with costs to consumers."

Consumers have taken to task the business practices of SPP and those of state utilities since Winter Storm Uri, the February 2021 deep freeze that left Oklahomans on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in electric and natural gas utility hikes.

The unavailability of generation, driven mostly by lack of fuel, was the largest contributing factor to the severity of the winter weather event’s impacts, and that was exacerbated by record wintertime energy consumption and a rapid reduction of energy imports, according a '21 report by the SPP.

Tuesday, the Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma (AERO) called on both the state Legislature and OCC to pursue all options to lower electricity costs in the state.

As of July, Oklahoma’s electricity costs across all sectors (residential, commercial, industrial and transportation) were 11.34 cents per kilowatt hour, a 24% increase since July 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Administration. By comparison, the national average across all states for electricity price increases was just 6%.

"Something has to change," AERO Executive Director Mike Boyd said in a statement. "AERO’s solution is simple: inject choice and competition into the market so families and businesses can shop for more affordable plans.

"Ratepayers should not be forced to line the pockets of these monopoly utilities in Oklahoma when other states have shown there is a better way to promote affordable, reliable electricity."

AARP Oklahoma has also been extremely critical of the state's utilities' rate increases — particularly their effect on those with fixed incomes.