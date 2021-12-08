Officials laud new Greenwood Women's Business Center

"(Wednesday's) announcement in partnership with the U.S. Black Chamber, the Greenwood Black Chamber and the U.S. Small Business Administration will allow us to make sure that our businesses, both owned by people of color and women, have the information that they need to have sustainability to grow their communities, as well as their businesses," said Ron Busby Sr., president and CEO of the USBC.

In June, President Joe Biden visited Tulsa to visit communities that have been left behind by failed policies and announce new steps to help narrow the racial wealth gap — including a commitment to use the federal government’s purchasing power to grow federal contracting with small disadvantaged businesses by 50%, translating to an additional $100 billion over five years.

The SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership funds 140 branches across the country, said Natalie Madeira Cofield, assistant administrator for the SBA.