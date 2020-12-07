Officials celebrate new groundwater monitoring well at Broken Arrow's Verdigris treatment plant

Once completed on land donated by the City of Broken Arrow, the groundwater monitoring well will be added to the state of Oklahoma’s Groundwater Monitoring and Assessment Program (GMAP), a network of roughly 750 wells that help monitor the water quantity and quality of the state’s 21 major aquifers and many minor ones.

"The City of Broken Arrow is very excited to partner with OWRB by allowing them to drill a ground water monitoring well at the intake of the City of Broken Arrow Verdigris Water Treatment Plant," Kenny Schwab, assistant city manager of operations. "This is the first observation well in the OWRB Groundwater Monitoring Assessment Program. We hope to encourage other communities and water districts to offer support to the program and expect that the data collected will lead to a better understanding of the interaction between surface waters of the state and the ground water within our aquifers."