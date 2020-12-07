Officials celebrate new groundwater monitoring well at Broken Arrow's Verdigris treatment plant

Oklahoma's groundwater monitoring well network will be expanded via the drilling of a new groundwater monitoring well at Broken Arrow's Verdigris water treatment plant, 6670 S. 361st St., Broken Arrow.
The public-private partnership combines the efforts of the city of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) and Norman-based Associated Environmental Industries, Corp.
State and community officials celebrated the projects during a ceremony Monday.
Once completed on land donated by the City of Broken Arrow, the groundwater monitoring well will be added to the state of Oklahoma’s Groundwater Monitoring and Assessment Program (GMAP), a network of roughly 750 wells that help monitor the water quantity and quality of the state’s 21 major aquifers and many minor ones.
"The City of Broken Arrow is very excited to partner with OWRB by allowing them to drill a ground water monitoring well at the intake of the City of Broken Arrow Verdigris Water Treatment Plant," Kenny Schwab, assistant city manager of operations. "This is the first observation well in the OWRB Groundwater Monitoring Assessment Program. We hope to encourage other communities and water districts to offer support to the program and expect that the data collected will lead to a better understanding of the interaction between surface waters of the state and the ground water within our aquifers."
Four more monitoring wells planned for eastern Oklahoma after a significant donation by Robert Keyes, founder of Associated Industries and long-time member of Oklahoma’s Well Drillers Advisory Council. The well will expand the current network of monitoring points within the Arkansas River aquifer, and the OWRB will share all groundwater data with Broken Arrow water management officials.
Oklahoma’s ample groundwater resources, found largely in 21 major aquifers spread throughout the state, are critical to hundreds of thousands of lives and livelihoods. Groundwater is the primary water supply for about 300 Oklahoma communities, and it accounts for 43% of the total water used in the state each year. In rural areas, groundwater supplies around 90% of the state’s irrigation needs.
"We’ve always said that you can’t manage something if you don’t measure it," OWRB Executive Director Julie Cunningham said in a statement. "The data and information obtained through GMAP is critical to giving Oklahoma’s communities, rural water systems and major industries the information they need to make critical long-term decisions for their citizens and businesses."
