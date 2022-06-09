 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Office of Resilience and Equity will host Resource Fair on Friday

The Mayor's Office of Resilience and Equity will host the third annual Pathways Forward Resource Fair on Friday.

It will be held at 11 a.m. at the Tulsa Dream Center, 200 W. 46th St. N.

Hosted in partnership with the Birthright Living Legacy and the Tulsa Dream Center, the event is designed to amplify the voices of those who have faced barriers to service because of their history with the justice system.

The resource fair will provide resources in employment, housing, advocacy, education and health. It also will provide information on the Tulsa’s next Expungement Expo scheduled for June 25.

