Office building on 15th Street sells for $900,000, Price Edwards & Company reports

Yumi Property Management, LLC, paid Pink Resurrection, LLC, $900,000 for a 4,199-square-foot office building at 1836 E. 15th St. in Tulsa.

Tanda Francis handled the deal for Price Edwards & Company, a commercial real estate company which on Monday released its October transactions.

In other PE&C deals, MKS Enterprises, LLC, paid Willbanks Metals, Inc. $395,000 for a 4,500-square-foot industrial property located on 3.68 acres at 2681 N. Florence Ave. Francis also handled that transaction and paired up with Josh Love on Valley Floral's leasing 17,200 square feet of industrial space in Tulsa Business Park at 7202 E. 38th St.

Love handled Anago of Tulsa's renewal of 2,289 square feet industrial space in Maxim Center at 4725 S. Memorial Drive, as well as House Divided Sports Cards' leasing of 1,335 square feet of retail space in the Plaza at 8130 S. Lewis Ave.

