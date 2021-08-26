 Skip to main content
Office building in south Tulsa changes ownership
  • Updated
Executive Center II

The Executive Center II office building has changed ownership.

 Courtesy

A large Tulsa office building has been sold.

The nine-story Executive Center II, located at 7134 S. Yale Ave., was sold for $9.1 million to a local buyer operating under the limited liability company Just for the Yale of It, Tulsa County land records show.

Newmark Robinson Park brokers Dilon Argo and Brad Rice handled the transaction for the 112,000-square-foot building with Scott Morgan of Coury Properties, the seller.

The local office market has begun to rebound since the start of the pandemic, Rice said. He and Argo recently brokered the sale of the Sinclair office building in downtown Tulsa.

"We are pleased to see activity bouncing back in Tulsa after an uncertain 18 months," Rice said in a statement. "As workers return to traditional offices, investors see value in acquiring those properties."

The building's condition and long history in south Tulsa made it attractive to the buyer, Argo said.

"A transaction of this magnitude from one local owner to another local buyer speaks to the integrity of this property going forward," he said. "It has been an icon since it was built in 1984."

The property's continuing to have a local owner pleased Morgan.

"We have been involved with the building for many years and have seen south Tulsa really develop and grow around this location," he said. "The building has been a great asset to work on, and we have had excellent tenants that have been a privilege to work with."

