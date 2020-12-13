Odds for legalized sports betting in Oklahoma are iffy, for now

As previously reported by the Tulsa World, at last year’s Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association convention at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, no fewer than four sessions were devoted to sports gaming, more than any other subject.

Jay Finks, executive director of the Oklahoma Lottery, said legalized sports betting has been on the minds of many for the last couple of years.

“It’s a matter of time,” he said. “We have so much gaming here in the state already. It’s kind of logical ... it’s the next step.”

Finks said he’s seen estimates of significant revenue for legalized sports betting — even while in agreement with Morgan that it has a relatively low profit margin for operators.

Morgan also said there’s no doubt legalized sports betting has been on the minds of many.

Asked what he thought the chances of sports betting being taken up by the Legislature this year, Morgan said: