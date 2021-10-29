 Skip to main content
Ochelata hosting two Walmart hiring events next week
Ochelata hosting two Walmart hiring events next week

Walmart will host two hiring events in Ochelata next week.

Both will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 397319 W. 3000 Road. Applicants also may text text 240240 to apply by phone.

The retail chain seeks to fill jobs for lift drivers and order-fillers. The company's average supply-chain associate wage is $20.37 an hour, based on position, shift and schedule.

The Oklahoma events is among those taking place in 38 states and more than 130 cities to hire thousands of supply-chain associates. To learn more, Oklahoma also may visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent.

