Ochelata hosting two Walmart hiring events next week

Walmart will host two hiring events in Ochelata next week.
Both will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 397319 W. 3000 Road. Applicants also may text text 240240 to apply by phone.
The retail chain seeks to fill jobs for lift drivers and order-fillers. The company's average supply-chain associate wage is $20.37 an hour, based on position, shift and schedule.
The Oklahoma events is among those taking place in 38 states and more than 130 cities to hire thousands of supply-chain associates. To learn more, Oklahoma also may visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent.
