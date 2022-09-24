Obstacles cleared to complete beefy downtown building — 222 N. Detroit Ave.

There was talk of a spire and erecting a structure as high as 17 stories.

But what won out at 222 N. Detroit Ave., according to the man who oversaw the $110 million evolution of the office building, was a desire to fit in, not stick out.

“It blends in with everything. We wanted to make it look like it was built over time,” Patrick Coyle, real estate manager for Devon Energy, said of the company’s roughly 11-story, tiered office structure that will be dedicated Monday. “That’s the reason for the various height changes and different looks from the outside.

“That’s why we built the breezeway. We didn’t want to stick this giant chunk of concrete in the middle of this block and basically make everybody walk around it. We wanted it to feel like it’s part of the neighborhood.”

At roughly 260,000 square feet, downtown Tulsa’s beefy architectural addition had to scale two lofty hurdles — a company shake-up and the COVID-19 pandemic — to reach the finish line.

In October 2019, WPX Energy held a groundbreaking for what was to be its new headquarters on Detroit Avenue. But less than a year later, as COVID was wrecking the country’s economy, Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy announced that it planned to acquire WPX, dissolving the latter’s operations in Tulsa.

“When the merger got announced, it was ‘What do we do?’” Coyle said. “The discussion with (then-WPX CEO and now president and CEO of Devon) Rick (Muncrief) was ‘We’re going to finish the building. We want this to be a benefit to the city. We’re not going to walk away and leave a hole in the ground. We want this to be something positive.’”

To help incentivize the move by WPX (now Devon Energy) to the Tulsa Arts District, the city established a tax increment financing (TIF) district that encompasses the block on which Devon’s building was constructed.

The TIF captures property taxes that normally would be paid by developers during the life of the TIF and returns it to the district to assist the developer and to pay for public improvements.

The up to 25-year development and finance agreement with the company places thresholds on such things as investment, Class A office space, retail space and publicly accessible parking spaces.

In return, the firm is scheduled to receive $16.6 million in assistance over the life of the agreement as long as the project is completed as set out, the city said.

The project also is projected to generate $5 million over the course of the agreement, which will be used to fund infrastructure needs within the Inner Dispersal Loop or at the Evans-Fintube site.

“This property represents a significant investment in jobs, commerce and economic development,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. “I want to thank the business leaders who not only had the vision for this project, but the integrity and commitment to finish the job when their own plans changed due to circumstances associated with the pandemic.”

The 222 North Detroit campus encompasses an 11-story tower and adjacent four-story building, with floors five and six spanning both structures.

More than 207,000 square feet — the law firm Crowe & Dunlevy has leased the entire sixth floor — is reserved for office space, and an undisclosed restaurant that could open in the fourth quarter, could occupy a portion of the nearly 17,300 square feet of retail space on the ground level.

So far, the law firm is the only leased tenant, but that could change.

The building will have 24-hour security and, as a nod to COVID, touch-free restrooms throughout.

All 680 parking spaces are covered, including the 340 that are underground in a cavern equipped with exhaust fans and carbon monoxide detectors, Coyle said.

“We have some really great legacy office assets that provide a great location for businesses, but oftentimes what we would hear from prospective new entrants into the Tulsa market is that they were really looking for what’s referred to as ‘trophy’ office space, very modern with a high level of amenities,” said Kian Kamas, executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Development.

“That really ties into their thinking of how to attract and retain the top talent. So, when we think about assets like the new headquarters building or Santa Fe Square (under construction) or the Vast Bank building, the construction of those facilities has added a level of product in the Tulsa market that just hadn’t been there.”

Thousands of bricks from Spaghetti Warehouse, which was razed for the new construction, are part of the lobby of 222 North Detroit, which will allow tenants to tailor the floor they are leasing.

“It’s an incredible asset for Tulsa, and it’s going to get some really good tenants very soon,” said Brett Beaver, director at Cushman & Wakefield/Commericial Oklahoma, the exclusive leasing agent for the property. “It’s a great addition to the office market and to downtown. They didn’t cut any corners. It is a magnificent property.”

The fifth level is the largest at 37,012 square feet. Many would say the 11th floor, with its slab-to-ceiling windows, is the most spectacular.

“It’s so unique ...” Beaver said. “It’s brand new Class A. The 11th floor has dramatic 360-degree views. It’s some of the coolest space in the building.”

Besides providing updated digs for existing Tulsa companies, the building, with all its perks, has the ability to lure firms from out of state.

“It’s certainly possible,” Beaver said. “We’ve had a few prospects in that area. But for the most part, it’s all local Tulsa companies. There’s just a demand for new office space. There isn’t a ton of it.”

One to two prospective tenants tour 222 North Detroit weekly, Beaver said.

“You can have a thousand people looking at it and maybe you close four or five of those,” Coyle said. “It’s a tough business. But the building sells itself. You can walk around it and it’s quality.”

Featured video: Time lapse of 222 N. Detroit building.