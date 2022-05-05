Oasis Fresh Market becomes local trailblazer for food incentive program

Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa is the first metropolitan store to offer a special healthy food incentive program to customers.

It is called Double Up Oklahoma (DUO), which matches the value (up to $20 per day) of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) dollars spent for fruits and vegetables at participating farmers' markets and grocery stores.

Oasis Fresh Market will celebrate the DUO offering at a pop-up event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the market, 1725 N. Peoria Ave.

In August 2019, Hunger Free Oklahoma (HFO) took over management of the Double Up Oklahoma program and re-imagined opportunities for it.

Historically, the program had been available at farmers markets, but HFO has expanded it nine grocery stores across the state, including Oasis Fresh Market, which began offering DUO in mid-April.

Saturday's event will include music, vendors, giveaways, cooking demonstrations and SNAP sign-ups.

Double Up Oklahoma is a program of Hunger Free Oklahoma and is funded by the USDA GusNIP Program and through the support of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Ascension St. John and Tulsa Area United Way.

Oasis Fresh Market had its grand opening in May 2021, with Mayor G.T. Bynum, City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and others attending.

The roughly $5 million, 16,500-square-foot Oasis Fresh Market was established to address the area’s food desert.

Owned by A.J. Johnson, it benefits principally low- and moderate-income people, according to guidelines approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

