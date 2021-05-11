North Tulsa Community Coalition gets $15,000 Oklahoma Wonder Grant

The North Tulsa Community Coalition (NTCC) has received a $15,000 Oklahoma Wonder Grant.

The money will allow NTCC to use NextThought, a Norman-based online learning solutions company, to house financial literacy coursework approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The coursework will focus on home buyer education and be available to the public.

"We’re thrilled to help the North Tulsa Community Coalition in its exciting and important plan to

bring financial literacy to North Tulsa using technology to connect people with knowledge, community, and opportunity — We share your dream!" Ken Parker, NextThought CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

In addition to a one-year Enterprise subscription that includes unlimited students and courses and onboarding support, the grant will provide commercialization and implementation consulting focused on the idea's potential for growth and sustainability, thanks to the Ronnie K. Irani Center for the Creation of Economic Wealth (I-CCEW) at the University of Oklahoma.

I-CCEW also has announced a Andre Head Legacy Award to The Steam Engine, an Oklahoma City nonprofit that provides out-of-school youth education programs to develop a talent pipeline and close the STEM workforce gap.