Norman company pays $40K to woman who filed sexual harassment complaint

ST. LOUIS — Two companies have agreed to pay $40,000 and hire outside consultants to review their sexual harassment policies and procedures to resolve a sex discrimination and retaliation lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on behalf of a former employee of a Norman company.
Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI) and ManpowerGroup US, Inc. (Manpower) agreed to the payment.
Victoria Stafford was jointly employed by Manpower, a temporary staffing agency, and JCI, an international manufacturer of heating and air systems, according to the EEOC lawsuit. Stafford, who worked at JCI’s Norman facility, told her Manpower onsite supervisor that a JCI employee was sexually harassing her, the EEOC said. Stafford said the harasser repeatedly told her about his sexual exploits, that he wanted to have sex with her daughter, made other belittling comments about women and refused to perform work tasks he deemed to be “women’s work.”
The EEOC charged that the Manpower supervisor did nothing to resolve her complaint and that Stafford was not interviewed about her sexual harassment allegations. After a confrontation between Stafford, the harasser, and another male employee who came to Stafford’s defense, all three were suspended. But JCI fired Stafford a week later. Although Manpower eventually placed Stafford in other temporary assignments, the EEOC claimed Stafford suffered significant wage loss and emotional distress from her mistreatment and firing.
A judge approved a two-year consent decree awarding $40,000 in monetary damages to Stafford. In addition, the decree requires JCI and Manpower to engage outside consultants to review their discrimination and harassment policies, conduct annual training on sexual harassment, and train appropriate personnel on how to investigate complaints of sexual harassment.
"Temporary workers are entitled to the same protections against sexual harassment as permanent employees," Andrea G. Baran, the EEOC’s regional attorney in St. Louis, said in a statement. "We are pleased that Manpower and JCI will work together to ensure policies and procedures are in place to protect temporary workers from unlawful treatment on the job."
