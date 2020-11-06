Norman company pays $40K to woman who filed sexual harassment complaint

ST. LOUIS — Two companies have agreed to pay $40,000 and hire outside consultants to review their sexual harassment policies and procedures to resolve a sex discrimination and retaliation lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on behalf of a former employee of a Norman company.

Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI) and ManpowerGroup US, Inc. (Manpower) agreed to the payment.

Victoria Stafford was jointly employed by Manpower, a temporary staffing agency, and JCI, an international manufacturer of heating and air systems, according to the EEOC lawsuit. Stafford, who worked at JCI’s Norman facility, told her Manpower onsite super­visor that a JCI employee was sexually harassing her, the EEOC said. Stafford said the harasser repeatedly told her about his sexual exploits, that he wanted to have sex with her daughter, made other belittling comments about women and refused to perform work tasks he deemed to be “women’s work.”