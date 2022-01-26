NORDAM opens new aircraft component repair facility in Taiwan

Tulsa-based NORDAM this week celebrated the completion and grand opening of a new aircraft component repair facility at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan.

The NORDAM Asia Limited complex encompasses 62,732 square feet and is a joint venture with China Airlines, the flag carrier of Taiwan.

"Taiwan is well positioned geographically, and many of our customers find the new location will simplify logistics, which helps control repair costs," NORDAM Asia Limited Chairman T. Hastings Siegfried said in a statement. He added that Taiwan has a positive industrial environment, reliable infrastructure, good technical workforce and a strong supply base for tooling, logistics and other key commodities.

NORDAM is a global leader in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of component parts for the commercial and military aviation industry. The company previously provided these services to the Asia-Pacific region from Singapore for more than 20 years.

In 2017, it entered an arrangement with existing customer China Airlines to create efficiencies and share access to local resources, transitioning NORDAM’s repair facility from Singapore to Taiwan to establish NORDAM Asia Limited.