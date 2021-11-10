 Skip to main content
NORDAM Group's Terrell Siegfried elected president of Aeronautical Repair Station Association
NORDAM Group's Terrell Siegfried elected president of Aeronautical Repair Station Association

Terrell Siegfried - NORDAM

Siegfried

NORDAM Group's Terrell Siegfried recently was elected president of the Aeronautical Repair Station Association.

Siegfried, son of NORDAM founder Ray Siegfried, is assistant general counsel and corporate secretary of the Tulsa-based aerospace manufacturing and repair company.

Based in Alexandria, Virginia, the ARSA represents certificated aviation maintenance and alteration facilities and promotes laws and regulations that establish reasonable aviation safety standards.

NORDAM has been an involved ARSA member since the association’s founding in 1984. Terrell Siegfried is beginning his fourth term on the ARSA board.

