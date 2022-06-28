NORDAM collaborates with company to nab global award

NORDAM, a Tulsa-based aerospace manufacturing and repair company, has teamed with another firm to capture an international accolade.

NORDAM and Teague, a design consultancy based in Seattle, won the Crystal Cabin Award in the cabin concepts category at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany. The honor was presented this month.

Known as Elevate, the winning entry uses an innovative system to allow for cabin furnishing concepts that can appear to float. It is the first cabin concept to utilize Nbrace, a patent-pending monument attachment technology created by NORDAM to increase the range of possible passenger cabin configurations.

The two firms were among 600 trade exhibitors at the international show.

"This is a very proud moment for NORDAM and Teague," NORDAM CEO Meredith Siegfried Madden said in a statement. "We are absolutely thrilled by the success of this team effort. "Elevate perfectly demonstrates the benefits of our Nbrace innovation which creates attractive cabin aesthetics, roominess, passenger comfort and privacy.”

Nbrace supports a broad range of furniture designs and offers enhanced airline brand differentiation through beautiful and comfortable cabins. NORDAM expects Nbrace certification in 2024.

