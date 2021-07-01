Nonstop flights to Miami and D.C. from Tulsa start this fall through American Airlines

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the new additions, American will serve eight destinations from Tulsa, including Phoenix (PHX), Los Angeles (LAX), Chicago (ORD), and the airline’s two largest hubs in Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) and Dallas Fort Worth (DFW).

"Tulsa travelers will soon be able to enjoy the ease and convenience of a nonstop flight to two of our most requested destinations — Washington, D.C., and Miami," Alexis Higgins, CEO of Tulsa International Airport, said in a statement. "Thank you, American Airlines, for demonstrating your continued commitment to the Tulsa community. We look forward to supporting the success of both new routes."

Starting Nov. 2, American will offer daily service between TUL and DCA, excluding Saturdays. Flights will leave TUL at 6 a.m. and arrive at DCA at 9:29 a.m., with inbound flights leaving Washington at 8:40 p.m. and arriving in Tulsa at 10:35 p.m.

Beginning Nov. 6, American will offer service between Tulsa and Miami on Saturdays. Flights will leave TUL at 7 a.m. and land at MIM at 11:05 a.m., with inbound flights departing Miami at 7:30 p.m. and arriving in Tulsa at 9:45 p.m.

Both routes will operate on an Embraer 175 aircraft. Tickets go on sale Monday on aa.com.