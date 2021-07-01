Nonstop flights to Miami and D.C. from Tulsa start this fall through American Airlines

American Airlines will add year-round, nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport (TUL) to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. (DCA) and Miami International Airport (MIA) beginning in November.
"In order to be a globally competitive city and grow the world’s best employers in Tulsa, we must have direct flights to cities like our nation’s capital," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "That is why adding more direct flights has been a focus of my administration, and I am thankful for American Airlines adding this connection to D.C.’s Reagan National Airport.
"We will continue to work with the leadership team at Tulsa International Airport to evaluate further opportunities for expanding direct flight offerings from Tulsa."
The new routes to DCA (Nov. 2) and MIA (Nov. 6) are the second and third destinations to be added to American’s network from Tulsa in 2021. The airline previously announced direct service to Austin (AUS), which also starts in November.
Tulsa is home to American's largest maintenance base, Tech Ops-Tulsa, which employs about 5,200.
"We’re proud to strengthen our commitment to Tulsa by providing local customers more options to fly nonstop to popular destinations," Brian Znotins, American Airlines vice president of network planning, said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to further connect Tulsans to our global network, and we look forward to working with our valued partners to continue supporting growth in the region."
With the new additions, American will serve eight destinations from Tulsa, including Phoenix (PHX), Los Angeles (LAX), Chicago (ORD), and the airline’s two largest hubs in Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) and Dallas Fort Worth (DFW).
"Tulsa travelers will soon be able to enjoy the ease and convenience of a nonstop flight to two of our most requested destinations — Washington, D.C., and Miami," Alexis Higgins, CEO of Tulsa International Airport, said in a statement. "Thank you, American Airlines, for demonstrating your continued commitment to the Tulsa community. We look forward to supporting the success of both new routes."
Starting Nov. 2, American will offer daily service between TUL and DCA, excluding Saturdays. Flights will leave TUL at 6 a.m. and arrive at DCA at 9:29 a.m., with inbound flights leaving Washington at 8:40 p.m. and arriving in Tulsa at 10:35 p.m.
Beginning Nov. 6, American will offer service between Tulsa and Miami on Saturdays. Flights will leave TUL at 7 a.m. and land at MIM at 11:05 a.m., with inbound flights departing Miami at 7:30 p.m. and arriving in Tulsa at 9:45 p.m.
Both routes will operate on an Embraer 175 aircraft. Tickets go on sale Monday on aa.com.
"Increasing the number of direct flights has been a strategic priority of our Chamber for the past several years," Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement. "Expanding Tulsa’s connectivity to major markets strengthens our efforts to support existing businesses, attract new companies and increase visitors to the Tulsa region.
"The Chamber’s member businesses have wanted a direct flight to Washington’s Reagan National for years, so I’m confident the route will be highly utilized. We thank American Airlines and Tulsa International Airport for their strong partnership and continued investment in northeast Oklahoma."