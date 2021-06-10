 Skip to main content
Nonstop flight from Tulsa to Austin starts Nov. 2 through American Airlines
Nonstop flight from Tulsa to Austin starts Nov. 2 through American Airlines

AMERICAN AIRLINES
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

American Airlines on Thursday announced daily nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport to Austin, Texas, beginning Nov. 2.

It will be operated year-round on American's dual class, 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft. Tickets will go on sale this weekend.

"We’re eager to add new service from Tulsa to Austin, giving local customers another choice for their travel plans," Brian Znotins, American Airlines vice president of network planning, said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming more Tulsans back to travel with American to experience all that Austin has to offer, as well as further connecting them to our global network."

Austin will be American’s sixth nonstop served destination from Tulsa, along with Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Los Angeles; and Phoenix. The addition of Austin comes as American is extending its new nonstop flight from Tulsa to Phoenix year-round and adding a second daily year-round flight from Tulsa to Los Angeles.

"Nonstop flights to major markets are critical to Tulsa’s continued economic success," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "I want to thank American Airlines for this and other recent service additions at TUL, which provide critical air connectivity for our travelers."

With the addition of Austin, Tulsa International Airport offers 21 nonstop destinations.

Daily flights will depart Austin's Bergstrom International Airport at at 4 p.m. and arrive in Tulsa at 5:31 p.m. Flights will leave Tulsa at 6:06 p.m. and arrive in Austin at 7:37 p.m.

"We are thrilled to welcome American’s new nonstop service to Austin and are thankful for their continued growth in Tulsa," TUL spokesman Andrew Pierini said in a statement. "Austin was one of our top ten unserved markets, and we are excited Tulsans have another nonstop option to take them on their travels."

Fly nonstop from Tulsa International Airport to these cities

