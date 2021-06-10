Nonstop flight from Tulsa to Austin starts Nov. 2 through American Airlines

American Airlines on Thursday announced daily nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport to Austin, Texas, beginning Nov. 2.

It will be operated year-round on American's dual class, 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft. Tickets will go on sale this weekend.

"We’re eager to add new service from Tulsa to Austin, giving local customers another choice for their travel plans," Brian Znotins, American Airlines vice president of network planning, said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming more Tulsans back to travel with American to experience all that Austin has to offer, as well as further connecting them to our global network."

Austin will be American’s sixth nonstop served destination from Tulsa, along with Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Los Angeles; and Phoenix. The addition of Austin comes as American is extending its new nonstop flight from Tulsa to Phoenix year-round and adding a second daily year-round flight from Tulsa to Los Angeles.

"Nonstop flights to major markets are critical to Tulsa’s continued economic success," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "I want to thank American Airlines for this and other recent service additions at TUL, which provide critical air connectivity for our travelers."