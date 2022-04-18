Nonprofit to hire 40 for its expansion in Owasso

A Broken Arrow-based nonprofit has announced it will be hiring 40 people to support its expansion into Owasso.

A New Leaf, which serves adults with developmental disabilities and autism, soon will be moving into the $20 million Village in Owasso. It is hiring part-time and full-time direct support staff to help people with disabilities live on their own.

"This is a chance to make a difference in the lives of people with developmental disabilities and also work at a place like no other in eastern Oklahoma," Kate Schlichter, New Leaf's chief administrative officer, said in a statement.

"A New Leaf has been certified as a Great Place to Work and being a direct support staff is a rewarding job where you know you are making a difference in someone’s life every day."

Persons may apply at www.anewleaf.org/careers.

The organization’s new "agrihood" in Owasso is located on 50 acres southeast of 86th Street North and Memorial Drive.

The site contains eight housing units and a 1-acre farm, along with a cafeteria, recreational center, administrative quarters, maintenance facility and a number of conservatories to cultivate vegetation.

The Village's clients are expected to move into the complex in phases through early 2023.

Established in 1979, A New Leaf provides clients with life skills and job training through horticultural therapy, as well as community-based vocational placement and residential services.

