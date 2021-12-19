Nonprofit school supplier The Pencil Box to expand presence with new facility in west Tulsa

Conceived at founder Nancy Bolzle’s dining room table, The Pencil Box represents the convergence of educational needs and philanthropy.
Last week, the nonprofit celebrated what it will be like to have a place to blossom.
Organizers broke ground on a new $2.2 million, 11,000-square-foot facility at 2435 Southwest Blvd., about a mile southwest of downtown Tulsa, just east of Interstate 244.
The center, scheduled for completion in August, will more than double its current space, an annex behind Selser Schafer Architects, 2002 E. 6th St.
“Whether you’re a funder or a volunteer or a community leader, you play an important role in championing our mission of ‘More than just a Pencil,’” said Bolzle, the nonprofit’s executive director. “We are so excited and most grateful to have a permanent home, uniquely designed to fit our needs, a place where we can set roots and grow our program and fulfill our mission to empower students, equalize the classrooms and give hope throughout Tulsa County.”
Opening in 2015, The Pencil Box operated for four years near its future site in west Tulsa before being told to relocate, which it did along 6th Street, Bolzle said.
Depending solely on the generosity of people, businesses, foundations and organizations, it has given away nearly $5 million in school supplies to students at Tulsa’s 50 neediest schools.
The Pencil Box is the only free store for teachers in Oklahoma, the sole program providing supplies to eligible schools in all 15 school districts in Tulsa County, the only organization serving grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as the only organization providing school supplies throughout the year to under-served students across Tulsa.
The shopping area of the new facility, designed by Selser Schafer Architects and built by Thompson Construction, will double the capacity of the current one. The new center also will feature a large work room where staff and volunteers can process inventory.
“Every child deserves a quality education regardless of where they are born,” Bolzle said. “We are determined to ensure that every student and every teacher has the supplies they need for school success.”
In the 2021-2022 school year, The Pencil Box already has given away $2 million worth of supplies.
“Over the years, I’ve monitored my teachers’ spending at The Pencil Box, and I’m consistently amazed at the amount of supplies teachers have received by becoming a member,” said Shelly Holman, principal at Webster mid-high and high schools. “This year alone, my teachers have grabbed over $13,000 worth of supplies for our schools.”
Michael Hopper is executive vice president with Trust Company of Oklahoma, trustee for the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation, The Pencil Box’s largest donor.
“The need in our public educational institutions has never been greater,” Hopper said
More than 50% of students at Tulsa Public Schools live at or below the poverty level, and TPS teachers spend an average of $500 out of pocket annually on school supplies, Hopper said.
“Those numbers don’t even take into consideration the impact of the pandemic, which has only exacerbated all of these existing problems,” Hopper said. “For example, last year, nearly 20% of all TPS students were disconnected, couldn’t be located after the first day of school.
“Congratulations to Pencil Box on the groundbreaking of its new facility. I can’t wait to see what you are able to accomplish.”