Nonprofit school supplier The Pencil Box to expand presence with new facility in west Tulsa

Depending solely on the generosity of people, businesses, foundations and organizations, it has given away nearly $5 million in school supplies to students at Tulsa’s 50 neediest schools.

The Pencil Box is the only free store for teachers in Oklahoma, the sole program providing supplies to eligible schools in all 15 school districts in Tulsa County, the only organization serving grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as the only organization providing school supplies throughout the year to under-served students across Tulsa.

The shopping area of the new facility, designed by Selser Schafer Architects and built by Thompson Construction, will double the capacity of the current one. The new center also will feature a large work room where staff and volunteers can process inventory.

“Every child deserves a quality education regardless of where they are born,” Bolzle said. “We are determined to ensure that every student and every teacher has the supplies they need for school success.”

In the 2021-2022 school year, The Pencil Box already has given away $2 million worth of supplies.