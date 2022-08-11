Nonprofit accelerator available this fall at Oklahoma State University

Students at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater may take part in the state's only nonprofit accelerator program this fall.

Rally Point @Riata is a partnership between Write On Fundraising, a Tulsa-based fundraising agency, and Oklahoma State University’s Riata Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The program has graduated more than 50 local nonprofits and social entrepreneurs since 2019, including The STEAM Engine in OKC and The Brain Injury Recovery Foundation in Tulsa.

Rally Point @Riata will work with students who are interested in solving the state’s most critical social issues using nonprofit tools and methods. More than half of all new nonprofits fail within a few years due to leadership issues and the lack of a strategic plan, according to Forbes.

"In addition to providing our community’s safety net, nonprofits are on the front line of critical innovations to address root causes of our greatest social challenges," Lindsay Jordan, Write On Fundraising CEO, said in a statement. "We are excited to provide another framework to students interested in creating meaningful change and look forward to seeing their initiative launch in their communities."

Over the four-week program, students will explore business planning and budgeting for nonprofits and social entrepreneurs, learn how to build a board of directors from scratch, build methods to evaluate program success and create a plan for fundraising.

"Having the opportunity to partner with Write on Fundraising to launch Rally Point @Riata is something we have been waiting to finalize for quite some time," Chad Mills, director of the Riata Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, said in a statement. "Not only does it allow our two entities to come together professionally, but it also fills a need for non-profit education and the resources needed for OSU students to be successful social entrepreneurs."

Sarah Teague is manager of outreach programs at the Riata Center.

"When we talked about a potential new program, I immediately reached out to Lindsay Jordan with Write On Fundraising in hopes we could create something special," Teague said in a statement. "It gives the Riata Center a chance to partner with real entrepreneurs with industry knowledge in social entrepreneurship, and it's going to be really exciting to see how much the students learn from their expertise."