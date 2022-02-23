Nominate businesses for Best in the Burbs contest

The Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group have a contest to celebrate the best suburbs have to offer.

Nominations will be accepted online March 1-17 for the Best in the Burbs, which is open only to businesses without a Tulsa mailing address. This contest is just for those communities outside of the Tulsa area.

Anyone can make nominations. If you nominate in at least 25 unique subcategories, you can enter to win a $100 VISA gift card to the business of your choice.

Nominations are needed for businesses and owners within the following groups: automotive, beauty and fitness, children, clothing and accessories, finance, food and drink, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services and shopping.

The five businesses with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts on April 12.