Nominate businesses for Best in the Burbs contest by Thursday

The Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group are having a contest to celebrate the best our suburbs have to offer.

Nominations will be accepted online until Thursday for the Best in the Burbs, which is open only to businesses without a Tulsa mailing address. This contest is just for those communities outside of Tulsa.

Anyone can make nominations. If you nominate in at least 25 unique subcategories, you can enter to win a $100 Visa gift card to the business of your choice.

Nominations are needed for businesses and owners within the following groups: automotive; beauty and fitness; children; clothing and accessories; finance; food and drink; health care; home and garden; people of the year; pets; quality of life; services and shopping.

The five businesses with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts April 12.

The winners will be announced in a special section June 22 that will be inserted into the Tulsa World and all four of its weekly publications: the Owasso Reporter, the Sand Springs Leader, the Skiatook Journal and the Wagoner County American-Tribune. No purchase is necessary to nominate or win.

Users may nominate one business per category for the duration of the nomination round.

Nominate now at tinyurl.com/BestintheBurbs2022

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.