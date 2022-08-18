'No. 1 in drone readiness': Oklahoma, Arkansas to create hub for growing tech sector

Oklahoma and Arkansas already share a state border.

Wednesday, they announced they are sharing a mission, combining resources to further economic development in this part of the country.

Before a crowd of more than 100 people at the Helmerich Research Center at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a memo of understanding, agreeing to position the two-state region as a national hub of advanced mobility (AM), which includes drones, electric and autonomous vehicles, battery manufacturing, and transportation and logistics solutions.

“We are creating a national powerhouse for advanced mobility,” Stitt said. “Separately, our states stand out individually. In fact, Oklahoma ranks No. 1 in drone readiness, and Arkansas is right there with us at No. 3. But together, our two states are unstoppable.

“This Oklahoma-Arkansas partnership positions our region to dominate the competition, and it gives companies a clear answer on where they need to be for developing, for testing, for producing or deploying new advanced mobility technologies.”

The states’ enthusiasm for the AM sector, leaders say, is rooted in its unique urban-rural airspace, legacy aerospace, logistics and retail industries, robust manufacturing workforces and top-tier university research assets.

“The East and West coasts get a lot of attention, from Silicon Valley in the West to the financial centers in New York City,” Hutchinson said. “But Middle America has always been in the forefront of transportation. ...

“Because of our geographic location and the entrepreneurial spirit of our people, we have been innovative both in Oklahoma and Arkansas and successful in transportation, delivering goods all across America. Now, we have new opportunities that include electric vehicle manufacturing, drone deliveries, autonomous vehicles and new ways to transport goods that are only in someone’s imagination today.”

Efforts to establish the AM industry are projected to support up to 55,000 new jobs in careers such as software engineering, cybersecurity analytics, drone piloting, vehicle maintenance, and mechanical and industrial engineering. Average earnings in AM are about 50% higher compared with other industries in Arkansas and Oklahoma, according to a study.

In February, Hutchinson launched the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility, laying the groundwork for the AM initiative. The council is chaired by aviator, investor and entrepreneur Cyrus Sigari, considered one of the world’s foremost experts on the future of mobility.

“Moving people and goods cleaner, faster, safer and at lower cost will benefit everyone, everywhere,” Sigari said.

Already underway in the region is collaboration being led by Tulsa Innovation Labs, Northwest Arkansas Council and the Runway Group with support from the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation. The venture aims to establish the “412 corridor” as an advanced mobility hub connecting the areas.

Elsewhere, electric vehicle startup Canoo has announced plans to build its headquarters and some operations in Bentonville, Arkansas, as well as a large manufacturing facility at MidAmerica Industrial Park (MAIP) in Pryor.

Through MAIP, Oklahoma also was a finalist for a Panasonic’s $4 billion electric vehicle battery factory, which the company announced last month was going to De Soto, Kansas. Oklahoma offered of millions of dollars in incentives to land a factory in an effort called “Project Ocean.”

“Oklahoma is well-positioned to attract not only Project Ocean-type projects but other great, great companies,” Stitt said. “We have the lowest electricity costs in the country. I’m not saying we’ve lost anything at this point.

“All the announcement was — and I think people have misunderstood it — was that they are going to put one plant in Kansas. So we’re still working together.”

As for the state incentives, Stitt said, “it’s a pay-as-you-go. If they do this, if they bring these types of jobs, then there were some incentive packages. But those monies are in savings. It can be re-deployed.”