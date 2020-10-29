Newly renovated manufacturing wing opens at Tulsa Tech's Broken Arrow campus

BROKEN ARROW — Tulsa Tech and the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce have opened a newly remodeled manufacturing wing at Tech's Broken Arrow campus.
Part of a Broken Arrow campus built in 1983, the 18,000 square-foot facility will train the next generation of manufacturing employees in the state's third-largest manufacturing hub.
Tulsa Tech is the oldest and largest of Oklahoma’s CareerTech System. The new facility will offer both high school and adult students the opportunity to train for multiple disciplines.
Support Local Journalism
Tulsa Tech announces new manufacturing wing at Broken Arrow campus
Meet the 7 Oklahoma billionaires who have a net worth of $31.5 billion
What is the Forbes 400?
No. 61: Tom Love, Chairman and CEO, Love's Travel Shops and Country Stores
No. 61: Judy Love
No. 67: David Green and family, CEO, Hobby Lobby
No. 129: Harold Hamm, chairman and CEO, Continental Resources
No. 137: George Kaiser, Chairman, BOK Financial
No. 238: Lynn Schusterman
No. 359: Chad Richison, founder and CEO of Paycom
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
August 2018: A walking tour of the Gathering Place with George Kaiser
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.