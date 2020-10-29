 Skip to main content
Newly renovated manufacturing wing opens at Tulsa Tech's Broken Arrow campus
Newly renovated manufacturing wing opens at Tulsa Tech's Broken Arrow campus

Tulsa Tech is the oldest and largest of Oklahoma’s CareerTech System. The new facility will offer both high school and adult students the opportunity to train for multiple disciplines. Tulsa World file 

BROKEN ARROW — Tulsa Tech and the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce have opened a newly remodeled manufacturing wing at Tech's Broken Arrow campus.

Part of a Broken Arrow campus built in 1983, the 18,000 square-foot facility will train the next generation of manufacturing employees in the state's third-largest manufacturing hub.

Tulsa Tech is the oldest and largest of Oklahoma’s CareerTech System. The new facility will offer both high school and adult students the opportunity to train for multiple disciplines.

Tulsa Tech announces new manufacturing wing ​at Broken Arrow campus

