Newly formed Tulsa economic development organization turns attention to branding

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity on Thursday approved hiring a New York-based firm to help brand the newly formed local organization.

TAEO will negotiate a $217,319 contract with Development Counsellors International for branding and website services. DCI, with regional offices in Denver, Toronto and Los Angeles, was among three finalists chosen from 10 firms that submitted proposals.

Established earlier this year to streamline the city’s economic development arm, TAEO officially launched July 1.

“This is the next big phase of the launch of TAEO,” TAEO Executive Director Kian Kamas said. “… It’s really an exciting component of forming this new organization.”

DCI is to develop an authentic, recognizable brand and visual identity that communicates expectations for the organization and builds trust within the community.

The vendor also must come up with a website that integrates information provided across multiple platforms and hosts materials in at least two languages: English and Spanish.

“It’s a pretty robust website that we think we need long-term,” Kamas said.