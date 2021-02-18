New York Stock Exchange's bell tolls for Magellan Midstream Partners' 20th year as public company

Tulsa-based Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. recently celebrated 20 years on the New York Stock Exchange. A representative from the NYSE rang the closing bell on the company's behalf Tuesday.

"The past 20 years have been marked with many accomplishments and I am proud of the company we have become," Michael Mears, Magellan's chief executive officer, said in a statement. "The same values and fundamentals we were founded on — discipline, safety and long-term value creation — remain critical attributes of Magellan today and will continue to drive success in the future."

Magellan Midstream Partners is a publicly traded partnership that transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The company owns and operates the longest refined products pipeline system in the United States, with connectivity to nearly 50% of our nation's refining capacity.

Magellan announced this week that has launched an open season to assess firm customer interest in the potential expansion of the partnership’s New Mexico refined petroleum products pipeline.