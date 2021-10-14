New Women's Business Center coming to Greenwood, U.S. Small Business Administration announces

"Each new Women’s Business Center that we open holds the promise of the many rising entrepreneurs who will use its services to start their businesses, build their networks and find the tools and resources they need to grow and thrive," Guzman said in a statement. "This year, as we mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre and recognize the powerful role that Tulsa’s Greenwood District plays in our nation’s reckoning with racism, I’m proud that the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership is planting this seed of entrepreneurial opportunity so that a new generation of women business owners can build back better. Our dedicated SBA team stands ready to help women entrepreneurs across the region build equity and prosperity for themselves, their families, their communities, and our nation."