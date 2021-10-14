New Women's Business Center coming to Greenwood, U.S. Small Business Administration announces

A new Women's Business Center will be launched in Tulsa, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman has announced.
It will be operated by the U.S. Black Chambers Inc., in partnership with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, the oldest economic chamber in the country serving the African-American community in the country.
Based in historic Greenwood, the new center will help increase opportunities and recovery solutions for women entrepreneurs, especially Black women small-business owners throughout the metro-Tulsa area. Details on the center's location and expected opening date weren't immediately available.
"Each new Women’s Business Center that we open holds the promise of the many rising entrepreneurs who will use its services to start their businesses, build their networks and find the tools and resources they need to grow and thrive," Guzman said in a statement. "This year, as we mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre and recognize the powerful role that Tulsa’s Greenwood District plays in our nation’s reckoning with racism, I’m proud that the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership is planting this seed of entrepreneurial opportunity so that a new generation of women business owners can build back better. Our dedicated SBA team stands ready to help women entrepreneurs across the region build equity and prosperity for themselves, their families, their communities, and our nation."
In 1921, a thriving Black community known as Black Wall Street in Tulsa’s Greenwood district was decimated, leaving hundreds of Blacks killed and thousands of homes and businesses destroyed.
"The opening of a Women’s Business Center in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood will be historic for Oklahoma and for our nation, and we look forward to supporting the local small business ecosystem by providing the resources needed for women entrepreneurs in Greenwood to grow and expand," Natalie Madeira Cofield, assistant administrator of SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership, said in a statement. "The new WBC also builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to increase equity for all Americans through access to the SBA’s vast network of resources and opportunities."
In June, President Biden visited Tulsa to visit communities that have been left behind by failed policies and announce new steps to help narrow the racial wealth gap — including a commitment to use the federal government’s purchasing power to grow federal contracting with small disadvantaged businesses by 50 percent, translating to an additional $100 billion over five years.
The new Tulsa WBC will become the SBA’s 138th Women’s Small Business Center to offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startup, financial management, marketing and procurement.