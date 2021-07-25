New wires? Electrical transmission line planned from Noble to Tulsa counties; public forums set

“This project will save Oklahomans and other customers in the region millions of dollars in the coming years,” Transource Director Todd Burns said in a statement. “We look forward to working with communities to develop the project.”

Company officials expect construction to begin in 2024 and conclude in late 2025. According to SPP, the project increases consumer access to more affordable power in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas and Louisiana while providing $16.8 million in congestion savings during the first year and $465.6 million over the next 40 years.

The public comment period runs through Aug. 31. Transource representatives haven’t identified a final route for the project but are presenting potential study segments for consideration and will receive public input on them before deciding where to build the new power line.

Both online and in-person open houses are planned in August to solicit feedback on potential study segments and provide information about the project.

Community outreach is scheduled Aug. 19 at the Case Community Center in Sand Springs and on Aug. 18 at Baugh’s Country View in Drumright. Another public meeting is scheduled Aug. 17 at the Noble County Fairgrounds (women’s building) in Perry. All of the meetings are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.