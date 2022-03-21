New wind farm for PSO customers comes online

The largest of three new wind facilities providing clean energy to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has begun operations.

At one time the largest wind farm constructed in a single phase in North America, the 998-megawatt (MW) Traverse facility in Blaine and Custer Counties in western Oklahoma is part of the 1,484-MW North Central Energy Facilities (NCEF) project. All three facilities have cold-weather packages that will augment performance during extreme weather.

"PSO customers expect clean, renewable energy to be part of our energy mix, and the completion of this wind farm delivers on our commitment to meet those needs," PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Peggy Simmons said in a statement.

"This investment in Oklahoma will save our customers approximately $1 billion during the time the facilities are in service (30 years) and will help mitigate the impact of spikes in market prices."

Had the NCEF project been fully online during the winter storm of February 2021, officials estimate at least $200 million in savings could have been realized.

In addition to the 356-turbine Traverse facility, the NCEF project includes the 199-MW Sundance wind farm, which began commercial operation in April, and the 287-MW Maverick wind farm, which came online September 2021. All told, the three facilities, will generate enough energy to power 440,000 homes.

Tulsa-based PSO will receive 675 MW from the NCEF project. Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) will receive 809 MW.

The NCEF projects were developed by Invenergy and purchased by PSO and SWEPCO at completion. PSO and SWEPCO are local operating companies of American Electric Power

A part of American Electric Power, PSO serves more than 562,000 customer accounts in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma.

