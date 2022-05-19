New TTCU Federal Credit Union in Pryor to be built of shipping containers

A new bank branch in Pryor will have a unique look.

TTCU Federal Credit Union broke ground Thursday on a 900-square-foot facility that will be built out of shipping containers.

"TTCU is excited to be a part of the growth happening in Pryor," TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said in a statement.

"Pryor is helping to build the future of Oklahoma. Every job being added represents a person who will need a place to find trusted financial solutions, and TTCU will be here for them."

Expected to open in the fall, the new branch was designed by GH2 Architects LLC and will be built by LD Kerns Contractors, Inc. It will be located on Mill Street near the center of town.

"This micro branch will bring TTCU’s full suite of financial services in a smaller footprint," Cindi Owens, TTCU's vice president of construction management, said in a statement.

"Its shipping container construction represents a bold, modern design for a credit union that is ready to move into the future with you."

The micro branch concept will allow customers to complete transactions through interactive teller machines, which combine the benefits of self-service ATMs with the personal touch of a l-life video teller, as well as video conferencing spaces.

On-site staff will be available to help with loan applications, open new accounts and provide customized financial advice.

TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with 19 branches, including six in Tulsa. Established in 1934, it is a $2.6 billion credit union serving more than 145,000 members.

