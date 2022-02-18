New tech accelerator launches in Tulsa for under-represented founders

Techstars, a Boulder, Colorado-based company that provides customized programming for early-stage entrepreneurs, has announced the launch of the Build in Tulsa Techstars Accelerator.

Operated in partnership with Build in Tulsa, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, the new program will support and fund high-growth, under-represented entrepreneurs.

Techstars immediately will work with the Build in Tulsa team out of 36 Degrees North's Camp II space, 302 E. Reconciliation Way, while it looks for a permanent downtown space for programming.

The Build in Tulsa Techstars Accelerator will be led by Managing Director Tré Baker, who joins Techstars from a career of entrepreneurship and early-stage investing. Baker, who maintains dozens of start-ups as an investor, has founded companies in sectors including consulting, e-commerce, CPG (consumer packaged goods), entertainment, biofuels and blockchain. In 2018 he published his first book, "In The Black 2050: A model for Black economic leadership in the 21st century."