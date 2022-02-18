New tech accelerator launches in Tulsa for under-represented founders

Techstars, a Boulder, Colorado-based company that provides customized programming for early-stage entrepreneurs, has announced the launch of the Build in Tulsa Techstars Accelerator.
Operated in partnership with Build in Tulsa, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, the new program will support and fund high-growth, under-represented entrepreneurs.
Techstars immediately will work with the Build in Tulsa team out of 36 Degrees North's Camp II space, 302 E. Reconciliation Way, while it looks for a permanent downtown space for programming.
The Build in Tulsa Techstars Accelerator will be led by Managing Director Tré Baker, who joins Techstars from a career of entrepreneurship and early-stage investing. Baker, who maintains dozens of start-ups as an investor, has founded companies in sectors including consulting, e-commerce, CPG (consumer packaged goods), entertainment, biofuels and blockchain. In 2018 he published his first book, "In The Black 2050: A model for Black economic leadership in the 21st century."
"As a Black entrepreneur, I understand the obstacles and challenges underrepresented founders face firsthand," Baker said in a statement. "During the first half of 2021 Black entrepreneurs received a little more than 1% of a record $147 billion invested in U.S. start-ups. We could not be more excited to support and invest in underrepresented entrepreneurs in Tulsa, and we are proud to partner with Build in Tulsa and the George Kaiser Family Foundation to help these founders build and grow their businesses."
Techstars was founded in 2006 and, to date, 32% of its CEOs identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC).
While this is Techstars' first accelerator in the state, it has invested in four Oklahoma-based start-ups through its nearly 50 accelerator programs around the world. In addition, Techstars has had a presence in Oklahoma since 2010, hosting 18 Techstars Start-up Weekend events across Tulsa, Norman, Stillwater and Oklahoma City.
The Build in Tulsa Techstars Accelerator will support and invest in 10 early stage startups led by under-represented founders each year. Start-ups will participate in a 13-week program, receive hands-on mentorship, curated entrepreneurial content and programming, up to $120,000 in funding and access to Techstars’ network of mentors, investors, alumni and corporates.
The inaugural program will kick off Aug. 8 and end with a Demo Day on Nov. 3. Applications for the 2022 class will be received Tuesday through May 11.
"Build in Tulsa is thrilled to partner with Techstars to bring this powerhouse program to Tulsa," Ashli Sims, Build in Tulsa's managing director, said in a statement. "Techstars’ network of mentors and track record for entrepreneurial success falls right in line with Build in Tulsa’s mission to elevate Black entrepreneurs by helping them build skills, networks and financial capital.
"This is one more sign that the spirit of Black Wall Street is alive and well in Tulsa. And we’re excited to work with Techstars to develop more successful Black-led startups."
Start-ups interested in learning about the program are encouraged to visit techstars.com/accelerators/tulsa. Corporations and investors interested in partnership opportunities with Techstars can learn more at techstars.com/corporations.